RCMP say Country Thunder a success, despite rise in some crime numbers

RCMP say it was a successful weekend for law enforcement at the Country Thunder Music Festival, despite some crime numbers increasing.

There were 160 calls for service, 46 people held in custody and 27 charges laid during the music festival — which ran July 11 to 14 just outside of Craven, Sask.

There were also 307 traffic tickets, 81 vehicle inspection tickets, five impaired driving charges and four roadside suspensions. Police also found six people wanted on outstanding warrants.

The vast majority of calls and charges were alcohol-related, according to RCMP. There were no cannabis-related charges and very few reported crimes against people.

"We didn't have a whole lot of incidents of assault. We didn't have any sexual assaults that were reported to us," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Devin Pugh.

"Those kind of offences are of concern at these kind of events and [I'm] very glad to report that we didn't have any of those occur this weekend."

Last year's numbers

There were 145 calls for service at the 2018 festival, along with 39 people held in custody and 19 criminal charges — all of which were less than this year — but there were more serious crimes last year, including several assaults and an assault with a weapon.

"I think we've gotten to the point here at Craven Country Thunder that patrons know we're here. They know the rules. Most people are abiding by the rules," said Pugh.

"There always are incidences. There always are people that decide not to [abide by the rules], that don't drink responsibly. But for the most part it was a successful year as well."

He said the volatile weather on Saturday night brought some additional concerns, but attendees worked well with each other and with RCMP to ensure everyone stayed safe.

"Everybody pulled together in a time of need," said Pugh.

Highlights and challenges

Gerry Krochak, spokesperson for Country Thunder, said this year's festival was a success overall, but there were some challenges along the way.

"Having to cancel Tim McGraw was disappointing for our fans and for us," he said.

McGraw and his band were set to headline Saturday night but the show was cancelled after a storm blew through the area and damaged equipment.

Travis Tritt's set was also cut short on Saturday night due to the weather. Attendees were asked to take shelter.

"In the end people understood," said Krowchak.

A storm Saturday night caused the evacuation of the main area at the 2019 Craven Country Thunder festival. (TrinaLeigh77/Twitter)

He said the storm was also a chance to put the festival's emergency weather strategy to the test. Krowchak said it passed with flying colours.

"When you need it and to see how well it was executed, and the fact that everybody was safe, is really gratifying," he said.

"It's just another indication that some of the people we have working with this organization are the best in the business."

Lightning streaks across the sky on Saturday night at Craven Country Thunder. (@tracey_sk/Twitter)

Krowchak said other performers like Steve Earle and Chris Stapleton made this year's festival one of the more memorable ones he has experienced.

"I think this is a show people are going to be talking about for a very long time."

He said three headliners for next year have already been booked and an official announcement will likely be coming in the fall.