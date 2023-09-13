Man charged in connection with 2021 Christmas Eve double homicide in North Battleford

RCMP say a 31-year old man from Moosomin First Nation has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in North Battleford, Sask., on Christmas Eve two years ago.

Wade Frenchman is accused of killing 25-year-old Alyssa Lecaine from North Battleford and 20-year old Daphne Bear from Sweetgrass First Nation on Dec. 24, 2021.

The victims were found dead after emergency crews were called to a house fire in the 1000 block of 108th Street at around 4 p.m. CST that day.

The RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroner's Service determined the deaths were homicides.

Frenchman was arrested at a jail in the province. He is set to appear in court on these charges next Wednesday.

"Our thoughts continue to be with these young women's loved ones as we announce these charges today. It's our hope that it will help provide some closure as they continue their grieving and healing processes," Supt. Josh Graham said in the news release.

Graham added that it was a complex investigation that included 160 witness interviews, polygraphs and digital forensic services.