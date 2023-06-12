Sask. police ask for help identifying baby boy found in bag in early 1970s

A baby boy whose body was found in a bag on the bank of the South Saskatchewan River in April 1970 now has a marker for his grave, but his identity remains unknown.

An anonymous letter containing a detailed account of observations was sent to police last year, but investigators are still looking for more details to identify the baby and how he died. The baby was found near Saskatchewan Landing, about 50 kilometres north of Swift Current.

RCMP Cpl. Tanya Gordon, the lead investigator, said she hopes to add the baby boy's name to the marker at Mount Pleasant Burial Park in Swift Current.

She said an investigation that's been ongoing for more than 50 years presents challenges, as the people involved are likely now in their late 60s to 80s.

"This increases the level of urgency for us to speak to those involved and who may have information, so it might be our last opportunity to find answers," Gordon said.

A photo of the grave of an unidentified baby boy found in 1970 is located in Mount Pleasant Burial Park in Swift Current. The headstone is blank but RCMP officers say they hope a name will be added to the headstone, with help from the public. (Saskatchewan RCMP/CBC News)

Police are looking to identify the owners or occupants of two vehicles seen at Saskatchewan Landing in April 1970.

One is a greenish-blue or turquoise-coloured — late '60s to '70s model — car that could possibly be a Buick. The second is a light-brown or copper-coloured truck, possibly with a chrome bumper and foot rails, which was described as a "show-stopper" vehicle.

Investigators are also looking for a male and female seen with those vehicles at Saskatchewan Landing. Police believe the two are known to each other.

Police are also working to identify the owner of the bag the baby was found in.

"The individuals involved may have lived with a sense of remorse, which perhaps impacted their life for years," Gordon said. "We believe they may have told someone about the baby and we're asking these individuals to please come forward and share any information they have with us."

An aerial photo taken near where the baby was located on the bank of the South Saskatchewan River near Saskatchewan Landing. (Saskatchewan RCMP/CBC News)

Gordon said she believes this would pay the appropriate respect to the baby and give closure to the people involved.

Although it is not confirmed, police say the individuals involved might have travelled through or lived in the areas of Swift Current, Kyle, Elrose, Cabri or surrounding areas.

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicles from family pictures or stories they might have heard about the bag or baby to call police or Crime Stoppers.