RCMP identifies victim in Air Ronge homicide investigation

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit has released the name of the victim of a homicide last weekend in a village south of La Ronge in northern Saskatchewan.

Police said Jennifer Hendry, 46, was killed Saturday morning at her home on Waco Drive in Air Ronge.

Police have also released a photo and video of a person investigators would like to identify and talk with.

"They may have information important to this investigation," said the RCMP in a press release.

Anyone recognizing the person on the footage is asked to contact the La Ronge RCMP.

In addition, police want anyone in the greater La Ronge area with a video surveillance system to check their footage from last Friday evening to Saturday morning, RCMP said.

Anyone recognizing the same individual from the RCMP photo and video on their surveillance video is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP.

Business owners concerned about crime in recent months

Investigators believe there may have been other, property related crimes in the area, according to an RCMP news release on Saturday.

On Monday, police continued to ask people to check and determine if they have been the victim of a property crime.

"Residents in the area are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the La Ronge RCMP or Crime Stoppers," said the RCMP.

According to two local business owners, break-ins have been a problem in the community for some time.

"In the last few months, we've had a total of about four B-and-Es on two of our buildings," said Bob Thompson, owner of La Ronge Plumbing and Heating in Air Ronge.

He believes there have also been three or four other attempts.

With insurance costs high up north, Thompson is paying the damage out of his own pocket, he said.

"They ripped my door frame off, they stole a bunch of tools," he said about the damage of the most recent break and enters.

"At the store they wrecked all the tills. They've smashed the doors, all the windows."

Thompson said his personal home has not been affected because he lives outside of town.

The people breaking in have been caught on video, he said, but he isn't sure if it's the same group every time.

"It's non-stop, they are hitting everybody in Air Ronge," said Thompson.

"Everybody is sick of it. Even the customers, everybody hates to see wood on our windows, it looks terrible."

3 break-ins in 2 months

Lisa Chartier has been the owner of Your Dollar Store With More in Air Ronge for 12 years, but recently she thought about closing her business because of the crime.

"I've been broken into three times in the last two months," she said.

"They damaged my front doors…. They broke all my tills."

The business owner believes the break-ins have gotten a lot worse over the last year in the community.

"I just don't want to have to shut my doors if it keeps on and on happening," said Chartier. "I think I'll just ride it out. But when it happens so many times, you do get a little frustrated."