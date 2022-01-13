Sask. RCMP charges teenage boy in Air Ronge homicide

A teenage boy is in custody and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death last weekend in Air Ronge, Sask.

Jennifer Hendry was killed last Saturday in her home in the northern community, about 340 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

On Wednesday, police arrested a teen. They're not naming him due to his age. They are also not releasing his age, which they say could identify him.

They say only that he is from La Ronge and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with Hendry's death.

Along with the murder charge, the teen is also charged with robbery.

He has appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court and has been remanded into custody until his next appearance on Jan. 27, the RCMP said,

"Information received from community members was pivotal to this investigation," Insp. Joshua Graham of the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit said in a news release.

"This incident has left Jennifer's loved ones and the Air Ronge area grieving. We're grateful the community was willing to assist our investigators, who have been working tirelessly on this case and have now arrested and charged the person believed to be responsible."

Earlier this week, police released a photo of a person they said they wanted to speak with. That person has been identified, the RCMP said Thursday.