Sask. RCMP launch new rural crime alert system in southern part of province

Residents in southern Saskatchewan can now access a new tool that helps them get immediate information directly from the RCMP about crime in their area.

As of Thursday, RCMP detachment commanders will be able to use the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network to send text messages, phone calls or emails directly to people.

"We want rural residents to feel safe in our communities," Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities President Ray Orb said in a prepared statement.

Both the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities and the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association helped get the network off the ground. Both organizations' websites have links where people can sign up.

The government of Saskatchewan is set to provide $50,000 to launch the pilot program in southern Saskatchewan.

Police will then evaluate how effective the program is and the possibility of expanding it across the province.

Corrections and policing minister Christine Tell said the advisory network allows residents to get information directly from the RCMP.

"We know that people across the province want information to help keep their family and home safe," she said.

It is free to sign up for the program. Residents can sign up for alerts that happen outside of their own RCMP district. Alerts will be sent in both official languages where possible.

"Citizens and police working collectively as part of this network sends a strong message to would-be offenders," Fisher said. "The people of Saskatchewan care about building safer communities."