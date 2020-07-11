RCMP respond to serious 2 vehicle crash near Buffalo Pound Lake

Police responded to a serious two vehicle crash on the north side of Buffalo Pound Lake on Saturday.

An RCMP news release said the crash took place on Highway 2. The lake is about 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw.

The road was closed to traffic in both directions to allow the STARS Air Ambulance to land. Officers were on scene to direct traffic and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Police said more information would be provided when available.