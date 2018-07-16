RCMP requesting help to find missing 48-year-old man

Gravelbourg RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a 48-year-old man.

Police say Claude Landry from Kincaid, Sask. was last seen in the town of Gravelbourg on July 12.

He was wearing a blue and red polo shirt, white shorts, a white baseball cap and Sugi running shoes.

Landry has several tattoos, including a heart on his chest, the word "freedom" on his back, "Payton" on his hand, a Tasmanian devil cartoon on his left calf and barbed wire on his upper right arm.

The investigation is ongoing, with help from the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gravelbourg RCMP at 306-648-4350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.