RCMP asks for public's help finding 21-year-old Pelican Lake woman

Spiritwood RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Rachel Becky Lewis, who is 21 years old, was last seen on the Pelican Lake First Nation on June 28 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. CST, according to a news release.

Lewis is described as having shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately five-foot-nine and 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with green camouflage pants and pink Adidas shoes. She was also wearing a white and blue shell necklace.

RCMP said Lewis has distinct burn marks on her left hand.

Anybody with information about Lewis's whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police station, Spiritwood RCMP at (306) 883-4210, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).