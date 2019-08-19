RCMP asking for help finding 2 vehicles involved in home invasion

Turtleford RCMP are asking for help finding two vehicles they say were a part of a home invasion near Glaslyn, Sask.

On August 18, the occupant of a rural property heard noises at the back door, according to an RCMP news release. Once he went to investigate, a group of masked men forcefully entered the house.

The victim was physically assaulted and suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention, police said.

The victim reported that at least one of the masked men had a gun.

After the assault, the suspects fled the scene in two cars: one they arrived in and one they stole from the property, police said.

The first vehicle is described as being a black two-door Jeep with wide tires and black rims.

The second one is described as having a mismatched paint job with black on the top and grey/brown primer on the bottom. The wheels are also mismatched with chrome wheel covers on the driver's side and white rims on the back passenger's side.

The license plate is Saskatchewan issued and it reads 213 LEY, but RCMP believe the plates may have been changed out after the incident.

RCMP said if you spot either of the vehicles you are not to approach them as the occupants may be armed. You are asked to call 9-1-1 or contact RCMP.