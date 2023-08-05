RCMP release sketch of tractor driver accused of threatening someone with a gun near Pierceland

RCMP continue to search for an armed tractor driver accused of threatening an individual near Pierceland, Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday at 11:55 a.m, the Mounties received a report of an armed man on Highway #55, east of Pierceland, a small village about 315 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The suspect allegedly threatened an individual with a gun after they stopped their vehicle on the side of the highway, according to an RCMP press release.

The Mounties said the individual who was threatened got back into their car, drove to safety and called the police.

The RCMP describe the suspect as an older man with a heavy build and white hair, who is going bald. He was wearing a black cowboy hat, a blue plaid shirt, brown suspenders, black boots and wire framed glasses.

Police said he was driving a green tractor and hauling hay bales.

RCMP released a sketch of the man on Friday afternoon.

Anyone who sees him or has information about the incident is asked to contact Pierceland RCMP on (306)-839-3330. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers on 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.