RCMP release sketch of armed robbery suspect in Leroy, Sask.

RCMP have released a sketch of a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery.

It happened in Leroy, Sask. — about 45 kilometres southeast of Humboldt — on June 28, according to an RCMP news release.

Humboldt RCMP were called to the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Leroy around 11:10 p.m. CST after getting a report of an armed robbery.

Police say two men on foot were approached by a black Ford F-350 with several people inside.

One of the men got out of the truck and demanded the men on foot give him the items they were carrying, according to police, while another man in the truck brandished a gun.

The suspects made off with a few items. No one was injured.

The sketch released by the RCMP is of the person who got out of the truck.

He is described as mid-30s in age, about 5 feet 10 inches, medium to stocky build and dirty blond hair shorter than collar length.

Police say the truck left Leroy heading east and is described as having blue LED headlights, a dirty appearance and no licence plate.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.