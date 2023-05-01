RCMP receive 3rd report of historic sexual assault related to former Maple Creek teacher

Maple Creek RCMP say Dexter Bacsu, 64, is now facing three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference after police received another report of a historic sexual assault on Sunday.

RCMP said Monday that Bacsu had been arrested and charged for the third time in less than a week. RCMP did not provide details on when the newest alleged historic sexual assault occurred or any details about the victim.

Police say they received the first report about a historic sexual assault on Tuesday. Investigation determined a man sexually assaulted a male youth on a sport-related trip during the early 2000s. Officers arrested Bacsu on Wednesday and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

That day, a second person made a report to the RCMP about another alleged assault of a male youth on a sports-related trip, but the Mounties did not specify when it happened. Officers arrested Bacsu again and laid a second set of charges.

"The investigation continues and Maple Creek RCMP believe there may be more victims," police said in a news release on Wednesday. "Because it may be relevant to other potential incidents, investigators are releasing details of the accused's career and volunteer history."

On Monday, RCMP announced the third set of charges against Bascu and said investigators continue to believe there may be other victims.

Bacsu worked as a teacher in Maple Creek and was a substitute teacher until recently, police said, but is no longer employed by the school division. He also "volunteers in local youth sports and music programming, including as a coach and trip chaperone."

Bacsu first appeared in provincial court on Wednesday after the first set of charges were laid. He is set to appear in court again on May 11.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Maple Creek RCMP at (306) 662-5559 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.