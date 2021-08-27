Human remains found near Prince Albert, Sask.
Human remains have been found near Prince Albert, Sask., triggering a sudden death investigation.
The RCMP was told about it on Wednesday
The RCMP in Prince Albert was told a dead person was in a rural area south of the city on Wednesday.
Officers immediately went to the area and secured the scene.
They did not release any further details about the case and so far the remains have not been indentified.