New
RCMP investigating calf heist in Prelate area
Leader RCMP are investigating after someone made off with 21 branded and tagged calves in November.
21 branded and tagged calves were snatched from property in area
Someone made off with 21 branded and tagged calves from the Prelate area in November, RCMP announced in a news release Wednesday.
Leader RCMP are investigating the heist.
The brand — the letters HE — is located on the right side rib of each animal.
Anyone with information is asked to call your local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Prelate is 371 kilometres west of Regina.