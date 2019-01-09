RCMP investigating calf heist in Prelate area

Someone made off with 21 branded and tagged calves from the Prelate area in November, RCMP announced in a news release Wednesday.

Leader RCMP are investigating the heist.

The brand — the letters HE — is located on the right side rib of each animal.

Anyone with information is asked to call your local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Prelate is 371 kilometres west of Regina.