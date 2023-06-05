RCMP pre-cadet program meant to drive Indigenous representation among officers

Friends and family gathered in Regina to watch 17 cadet graduates receive certificates last week as they completed the RCMP's Indigenous pre-cadet training program.

The graduation ceremony took place at RCMP Depot in Regina, where the cadets took part in a three-week training session.

The Indigenous pre-cadet training program is designed to give First Nation, Inuit and Métis people who are interested in a career in policing the first-hand experience.

They travelled from across Canada to participate in the program.

Graduates of the program are encouraged to apply to become RCMP police officers. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC )

96 hours of training

The program consisted of 96 hours of sessions in a variety of applied police skill and scenario-based training.

Cadets learned about escorting and searching subjects, drill and an introduction to firearms.

Carver Nadjiwon-Foster encourages other Indigenous youth who are interested in law enforcement to apply. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC )

Carver Nadjwon-Foster is from Cape Croker First Nation in Ontario. He said he joined the program to get more exposure to the police service.

He said the program was difficult at times, especially the fitness components.

"It definitely was not summer camp. It was tough," said Nadjiwon-Foster.

"Writing reports, doing paperwork, stuff like that. Having to work as a troop, keeping your room clean was definitely a big part of this as well.… I have learned a lot and a lot of skills if I want to be able to come back and apply as an RCMP cadet here at Depot."

Increasing Indigenous representation

Kayley Quinney-Cardinal is a firefighter back home and often works alongside the RCMP. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC )

Kayley Quinney-Cardinal travelled from Frog Lake First Nation for the program. She said she wants to be part of better representation of Indigenous people in the police force.

"As an Indigenous woman, I would love to go back home and be a role model for my youth and my members," said Quinney-Cardinal.

"Having Indigenous facilitators and opportunities shown to us here — like we did a like an exercise [where] we made a teepee — having that shown in Depot just kind of changes the views on truth and reconciliation here, and it really means a lot to us as Indigenous people."

Continued support as officers

Cpl. Maureen Greyeyes-Brant said one of the goals of the pre-cadet program it to ensure the RCMP reflects Indigenous communities.

"We would like for these individuals to join us as regular members after they graduate. They can also join us as public servants too as well, which is also a plus for us," said Greyeyes-Brant.

Greyeyes-Brant is a graduate of the program herself. She said she joined because she wanted to serve her Indigenous community.

"It's important for the organization to have those partnerships and collaborations with Indigenous communities," she said.

"They need to see themselves in us."

Graduates will have the support and guidance of the RCMP as they complete the police officer application process. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC )

With the completion of the pre-cadet program, graduates will have support and guidance if they choose to apply to be RCMP officers one day.