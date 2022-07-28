Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatoon police say they are leaving no stone unturned as they investigate the disappearance of Dawn Walker and her young son.

Walker, 48, and Vinnie Jansen, 7, were last seen on Friday evening.

"The RCMP and Saskatoon police services are focusing on every aspect of this investigation, including any historical issues," RCMP Staff Sgt. Greg Abbott told reporters Thursday.

For several days, Walker's loved ones have publicly repeated that she's been a victim of domestic violence, and called on police to conduct a thorough investigation.

"She's a very strong individual to endure what she's endured through her personal life, her struggles, and to be able to be on top of things at work, and [to] always take time for other," Heather Bear, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) vice-chief, said earlier this week.

Police have confirmed Walker has filed domestic abuse reports, but Saskatoon police criminal investigation Supt. Patrick Nogier has chosen to withhold whether any charges were laid.

FSIN Vice-chief Heather Bear is among those who have said Dawn Walker has been a victim of domestic violence. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

There is no evidence of foul play at the moment in the disappearance, police say.

Search expanding

On Monday, RCMP located Walker's truck at Chief Whitecap Park, near the Riverside Country Club. Some of Walker's personal items were found nearby, but there was no trace of her or her child.

Walker, also known as Dawn Dumont Walker, has been chief of staff at the FSIN for almost 10 years. The FSIN describes her as a tireless advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

She's also a well-known author in Saskatchewan and ran for the federal Liberal Party in Saskatoon in 2021.

Police and RCMP have been leading a search by land, air and boat, and will be expanding the search farther down the river. A missing persons investigation is also underway.

"We are searching throughout the long weekend," Abbot said. "We continue to search and we're going to use every resource possible to help bring Vincent and Dawn home to their family."

Walk held to pray for Walker, Vinny's return

Family and supporters of Dawn Walker and her son held a walk on Thursday praying for their return. (CBC)

On Thursday, at least a hundred of Walker's friends, family and supporters marched for an hour from Chief Whitecap Park to Diefenbaker Park praying to bring Walker and her little boy home.

Vice-chief Aly Bear said it's "extremely disturbing" that Indigenous women go missing so often.

"We continue to try to spread awareness, but it just doesn't seem like there's any change that's happening and it's heavy," Bear said tearfully.

"This week has been hard and I feel for all of our people that are here today and the family. The mom, Theresa, especially — that's her baby, and her grand baby."