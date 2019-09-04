Man facing 50 charges after fleeing into oncoming traffic: RCMP

A joyride has turned into a list of 50 charges after a 26-year-old Sweetgrass First Nation man was arrested on Friday in northwest Saskatchewan, police say.

RCMP first spotted a speeding vehicle on Highway 16 near Maidstone, about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled and proceeded to drive toward oncoming traffic.

Police ended a pursuit after that for safety reasons, but the vehicle was spotted later near Cut Knife, about 40 kilometres southeast of Maidstone. Officers finally stopped the vehicle, rendering it inoperable with two spike belts.

The chase didn't end there, though, as the driver fled on foot and was later apprehended on the roof of a nearby home, with the assistance of Lloydminster RCMP's dog unit.

Police say they found three guns, some bullets and a "small amount" of cocaine in the vehicle.

The man appeared in court on Wednesday in St. Walburg, 65 kilometres northeast of Lloydminster.

The charges the man faces are: