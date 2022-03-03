RCMP say officer 'struck in the head with a bullet' during Sask. raid where suspect was killed in shootout

RCMP say an investigation led by the Saskatoon Police Force into an operation that led to a suspect dying in a shootout found that an officer who sustained non-life threatening injuries had been hit in the head by a bullet.

The operation on Feb. 26 was the result of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in and around North Battleford, Sask., that led to three search warrants, RCMP said in a news release.

One of the warrants was for a search of a commercial property in Waseca, Sask., located northwest of Saskatoon near the Alberta border, on Saturday.

RCMP said there were four people on the property and officers were able to coax three of them — two males and a female — out of the house using negotiation and non-lethal methods.

The fourth person, a 33-year-old man, did not obey commands, showed a gun and was killed in an ensuing exchange of gunfire, RCMP said.

RCMP said in a release the next day that an officer had sustained non-life threatening injuries, but did not provide further details until on the injuries until another release on Wednesday.

"Through forensic investigation, Saskatoon Police Service has determined the injured Saskatchewan RCMP officer was struck in the head by a bullet," Wednesday's release said.

RCMP requested that the Saskatoon Police Service investigate the incident. Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner and Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer, said the RCMP takes these matters seriously and is fully co-operating with the investigation.

"My thoughts are with our injured officer, the community, and the family of the deceased," Blackmore said in Wednesday's release.

RCMP did not provide more details about the officer's condition.

Drugs, weapons, vehicles seized

The other two search warrants were executed in Lloydminster on Feb. 26. Two people were arrested: a 25-year-old facing drug and weapons charges along with three counts of failing to comply with undertaking, and an 18-year-old facing charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with release order.

Three people were arrested in Waseca, including a 20-year-old. RCMP did not release the names or ages of the other two people.

RCMP say officers seized: