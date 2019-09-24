Sask. RCMP officer, suspect injured in shooting incident shooting near Turtleford

Though details on the incident are still unclear, RCMP say both an officer and an adult male suspect were injured in an incident involving shots fired west of Mervin, Sask., along Highway 794.

A news release issued by the RCMP Tuesday afternoon provided few specifics, but said an RCMP officer was involved in a shooting in that area, roughly eight kilometres south of Turtleford — just over 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Officers were called to investigate multiple reports of a possibly impaired driver in the Turtleford area, a news release issued shortly before 4 p.m. CST said.

When two officers approached the vehicle, one officer sustained a serious, but non-life threatening injury, RCMP said. The officer was taken to hospital in Turtleford.

An adult man was arrested and taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP news release referred to a "member-involved shooting," but it wasn't clear whether it was the officer or the suspect who was shot.

Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer Mark Fisher will be making a statement at 5:30 p.m. in Regina to provide more details.

Police are asking anyone who normally uses the Highway 794 grid to avoid the area and obey traffic rerouting directions.