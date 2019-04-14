Sask. RCMP officer remains suspended with pay after pleading guilty to 2 counts of impaired driving

An RCMP officer who was charged with two separate counts of impaired driving within a 24-hour period has pleaded guilty, but remains a paid member of the police force.

Const. Kevin Granrude, an officer with the Swift Current combined traffic services unit, entered guilty pleas to two counts of impaired driving at Regina Provincial Court on April 27.

One count carried a fine of $1,200 with a surcharge of $360. The other resulted in a fine of $2,500 and a surcharge of $750.

Granrude was also prohibited from driving for 18 months.

A spokesperson with the Saskatchewan RCMP said Granrude remains suspended with pay as an internal review is conducted.

There's no word on how long that review may take.

The officer of more than 15 years was charged after RCMP received a report of an impaired driver in Waldeck, Sask., located about 200 kilometres west of Regina, at around 10 p.m. CST on July 27, 2021.

Granrude was held overnight in police custody before being released on conditions the next day. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

Granrude was then pulled over again at around 1:45 p.m. CST on July 28, 2021, near Rush Lake, Sask., after police received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically.

Police said at the time that Granrude failed a breathalyzer test and was arrested.

In both incidents the vehicle Granrude was driving was impounded.

Police noted that Granrude was not on duty and was not driving a police vehicle at the time of either incident.

This was not Granrude's first time pleading guilty to an impaired driving charge. In 2015, he was accused of crashing an RCMP all-terrain vehicle while drunk and off duty. He pleaded guilty to impaired driving, and was fined $1,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.