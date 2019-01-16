100-year-old Regina woman's birthday wish for a dance with a Mountie comes true

An RCMP officer in Saskatchewan made a 100-year-old woman's birthday even more special by granting her birthday wish to a dance with a Mountie.

Cpl. Daryl Chernoff and other RCMP members attended Elsie Sheperd's birthday party at the Extendicare Elmview care home in Regina Tuesday.

Chernoff said Wednesday that the care home approached the RCMP in advance of Sheperd's birthday and asked if some people in uniform would attend.

"When we saw that, we made arrangements to have a number of us go to wish her a happy birthday," he said.

Chernoff said Shepherd, who is wheelchair-bound, mentioned several times during the party she felt like dancing.

"In my head I thought, 'Well we're going to make that happen,' " he said.

After getting permission from her son, Chernoff asked Shepherd if she wanted to dance.

"The rest is history. We went out and had a dance," he said with a smile.

Elsie Sheperd wanted to dance with a Mountie during her birthday party. 0:46

"It felt very heartwarming to me. Here she was, she's 100-years-old, and she's getting out on the dancefloor like she really wanted to," he said.

"It was a special moment for me and I really hope it was for her as well."

Chernoff described the experience as "a great opportunity to just make somebody's day a little brighter."

The video had been viewed more than 40,000 times on Saskatchewan RCMP's Facebook page as of Wednesday afternoon.