Sask. RCMP officer charged with assault after complaint about pepper spray use during arrest

A Carlyle, Sask., RCMP officer has been charged with assault with a weapon after investigation into a complaint about his use of pepper spray during an arrest.

RCMP say Const. Dani Zaya used pepper spray while arresting a man in Arcola, Sask., on Oct. 31, 2020. Someone made a complaint to RCMP about the arrest on Nov. 18, prompting an investigation.

Zaya was limited to administrative duties until Jan. 20 and has been on paid suspension since then.

The investigation was completed in early February. Zaya was charged and arrested on June 23 after consultation with Crown prosecutors, RCMP say. He was later released on conditions.

Zaya is scheduled to appear in Carlyle Provincial Court on July 14.