Off-duty Assiniboia RCMP officer charged with impaired driving

An off-duty RCMP member from the Assiniboia detachment is facing two impaired driving charges.

Just after midnight on July 22, members of the Assinboia RCMP responded to a disturbance call in in Wood Mountain Provincial Park.

The subject of the complaint, Sgt. Donald Duplissea, had left the area by the time officers arrived.

A spokesperson with the RCMP was unable to explain the nature of the disturbance call.

Later, during a traffic stop, Duplissea was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation over .08.

Sgt. Duplissea has 15 years of experience with the RCMP and has been placed on administrative duties.

He will face an RCMP code of conduct review and will appear in court on August 9 in Assiniboia.