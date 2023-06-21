Teen girl ran from attempted abduction in North Battleford, RCMP say

Mounties are searching for a man who they say tried to abduct a teenage girl walking down a street in North Battleford, Sask., Tuesday afternoon.

Some time between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., the girl was walking on 110th Street, near St. Laurent Drive, when a man in a black SUV called out to her, asking if she wanted money, police said in a Tuesday news release.

The girl continued walking, police said. But near the 1300 black of 110th Street, the man pulled up and attempted to grab her, the release said.

She ran for help and the man drove away in the SUV, police said.

Police describe the suspect as an older white man, with grey, balding hair and a white beard. He is about five-foot-six.

The vehicle he was in at the time of the incident was a black SUV — a Mazda CX5 — but police said they do not yet have a licence plate number available.

North Battleford RCMP are searching for a Mazda CX5, shown here, as they suspect the driver of trying to abduct a teenage girl who was walking down a street Tuesday afternoon. (Submitted by Saskatchewan RCMP)

RCMP said that anyone who sees the vehicle should avoid it and report it immediately.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720.

RCMP are also asking people with video surveillance systems installed to check their footage for any sightings of the incident or suspect vehicle.

In the meantime, North Battleford RCMP suggests parents advise youth to be careful if approached by strangers in a vehicle.