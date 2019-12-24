Sask. drivers handed stiff fines during National Safe Driving Week

Targeted enforcement by Saskatchewan RCMP at the start of the month yielded results.

Dec. 1 to 7 marked National Safe Driving Week. In total, officers in Saskatchewan checked 10,441 vehicles and laid 2,137 charges during that week. The charges included speeding, cellphone use, seatbelt misuse and careless driving.

"Motorists across the province may have seen an increased police presence during National Safe Driving Week, but it is not to be expected that our officers will disappear even though the campaign is over," a statement from the Saskatchewan RCMP said.

RCMP gave several examples of what officers found during the week:

On Dec. 1, a driver was clocked at 183 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre per hour zone along Highway 7 near Kindersley. The driver was given a $1,168 fine.

On Dec. 3, a driver was clocked at 55 kilometres per hour in a 30 kilometre per hour school zone in Prince Albert. Numerous cracks were found on the vehicle's windshield.

That driver was found to be without a valid license and the vehicle's registration was expired. An infant was found sitting in a booster seat that was not fully secured to the vehicle and the seat's straps were not tightened, police said.

In total, the driver was fined $1,346 for the various infractions.

On Dec. 5, an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle drift out of its lane in an inattentive manner along Highway 1 near Balgonie. As the officer pulled alongside the vehicle, they noticed the driver was holding a tablet on the steering wheel. The driver was given a $280 fine.

RCMP reminded the public to not drink and drive. During National Safe Driving Week 39 drivers were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Police asked the public to report anyone suspected of impaired driving.

Driver caught going 114 km/h over limit

In a media release published on Dec. 24, RCMP said a driver was caught going over double the posted speed limit near Hepburn.

Officers from the Rosthern detachment caught a driver going 214 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre zone.

This grey Nissan Altima was clocked at 214 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre per hour zone. (Saskatchewan RCMP/Facebook)

"The driver received a $1,515 fine and a 7-day impound of their vehicle," the Saskatchewan RCMP's Facebook page said. "That's quite the fine to have to pay before Christmas!"