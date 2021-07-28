RCMP lay multiple charges against man involved in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 16

Warman RCMP have charged a man involved in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 16 east of Maymont, Sask., on July 26.

A man from North Battleford, who was 21 years old at the time of the incident, is facing charges including operating a vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding eighty milligrams of alcohol, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breach of probation.

Warman RCMP responded to a call on July 26 at 2 p.m. CST. A red car was driving "at a high rate of speed," according to a news release from police. The car narrowly missed workers who were doing some paving work.

WATCH | A construction worker took a video of a car driving recklessly through the site he was working on Speeding car in construction zone narrowly misses workers CBC News Saskatchewan 0:27

The car eventually hit another red car, propelling it into the ditch, and then sideswiped a black car. Eventually, the 21-year-old driver of the first red car hit the ditch and rolled, police said.

He was transported to hospital. No one sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Sept. 1 at 2 p.m.