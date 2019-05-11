Big River RCMP seeking missing woman, 18, considered vulnerable

Police believe Emma Nanatakapo could be in the Prince Albert area. (RCMP)

Big River RCMP are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman who has been missing from Prince Albert, Sask., since May 9.

Police say Emma Nanatakapo, who is from Big River First Nation, Sask., is considered to be vulnerable.

She is described as being about 5-4 with a slender build, brown eyes and black, straight, shoulder-length hair. Police believe she could be in Prince Albert, about 90 kilometres southeast of Big River.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact their nearest police service or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.