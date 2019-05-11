Skip to Main Content
Big River RCMP seeking missing woman, 18, considered vulnerable
Saskatchewan

Big River RCMP seeking missing woman, 18, considered vulnerable

The Big River RCMP is asking for the public's help to find missing 18-year-old woman Emma Nanatakapo, who has been missing from Prince Albert since May 9. 

Emma Nanatakapo is from Big River First Nation, Sask., but could be in Prince Albert

CBC News ·
Police believe Emma Nanatakapo could be in the Prince Albert area. (RCMP)

Big River RCMP are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman who has been missing from Prince Albert, Sask., since May 9. 

Police say Emma Nanatakapo, who is from Big River First Nation, Sask., is considered to be vulnerable. 

She is described as being about 5-4 with a slender build, brown eyes and black, straight, shoulder-length hair. Police believe she could be in Prince Albert, about 90 kilometres southeast of Big River.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact their nearest police service or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Emma Nanatakapo is described as being about 5-4 tall with a slender build. (RCMP)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|