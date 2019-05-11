Big River RCMP find missing 18-year-old safe and sound

Police believe Emma Nanatakapo could be in the Prince Albert area. (RCMP)

Big River RCMP found an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing from Prince Albert, Sask. on May 9.

Police say they found Emma Nanatakapo on May 11. She is from Big River First Nation, Sask., and was considered to be vulnerable.

She was described as being about 5-4 with a slender build, brown eyes and black, straight, shoulder-length hair. Police believed she could be in Prince Albert, about 90 kilometres southeast of Big River.