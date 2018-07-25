Skip to Main Content
RCMP searching for missing teen with health issues

RCMP are looking for a 16-year-old boy with health issues who was reported missing on Monday.

Charles Laliberte considered a vulnerable person

Laliberte was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey hat, navy sweat pants, and a black t-shirt. (Supplied by RCMP)

A 16-year-old boy with health issues was reported missing from the Christopher Lake area on Monday.

Saskatchewan RCMP say Charles Laliberte, who is considered a vulnerable youth, may be headed to Île-à-la-Crosse.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey hat, navy sweat pants and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

