RCMP searching for missing teen with health issues

A 16-year-old boy with health issues was reported missing from the Christopher Lake area on Monday.

Saskatchewan RCMP say Charles Laliberte, who is considered a vulnerable youth, may be headed to Île-à-la-Crosse.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey hat, navy sweat pants and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.