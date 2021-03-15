RCMP looking for missing 15-year-old boy from Regina

RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Jackson MacDonald of Regina.

The teen was last seen leaving a home in Madge Lake on foot at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

MacDonald is described as being 5 foot 10 with a tall, athletic build. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Kamsack RCMP or Saskatchewan RCMP.