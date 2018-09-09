RCMP memorial honours fallen members in Regina
239 members have died on-duty since the force's inception
The sun peeked out from behind the clouds near the end of an emotional memorial parade for fallen RCMP members in Regina on Sunday.
Family members of fallen officers looked on as RCMP members from across the country gathered for the annual event.
"The key element of it all is that we are a family," Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Breton, commanding officer at Depot Division said.
"I would say that, not only our regular members, but our civilian members and our public servants are passionate about the organization," he said.
This year, Cst. Francis Deschênes (known as Frank) was honoured by having his name added to the Cenotaph, Honour Roll Book and Memorial Wall. Frank died after being struck by a vehicle while helping motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway near Memramcook, New Brunswick, almost a year ago.
"This is exactly what he wanted," Savannah Deschênes said of her late husband, who served in the RCMP for 12 years.
"He was very proud to be a Mountie," she said.
"He wasn't just putting the uniform on to put it on to go to work. He was putting it on to protect his country."
Outside of the RCMP, Savannah said Frank was a "regular guy."
"He loved his motorcycle, we loved hiking, camping, spending time with our dog," she said.
Another unique way Frank is being honoured is by having a colt named after him. Cst. Jennifer Burgoyne, a friend of Frank's and head of the Strathcona County RCMP Mounted Riders Program, said she thinks Frank would be honoured by the gesture.
"He lived and breathed the RCMP and these horses, when we take them out into communities, they bring the entire community together. So our hope is that this [colt] will be doing ceremonial duties to represent Frank for many years to come," Burgoyne said.