Officer struck and injured during traffic stop: Sask. RCMP

A man accused of hitting an RCMP officer with a pickup truck during a traffic stop has been arrested.

The officer attempted a traffic stop around 8:40 a.m. CST on Highway 40 west of Richard, Sask., according to a news release. Richard is about 95 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The driver of the truck stopped but then turned the vehicle around and struck the officer, who was standing outside of their patrol vehicle, the release said.

The officer sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck fled west toward North Battleford and the man driving was the lone occupant.