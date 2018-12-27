RCMP member charged with forcible confinement, uttering threats while off-duty

An RCMP member is facing charges of forcible confinement and uttering threats which allegedly occurred on Dec. 10, while the officer was off-duty.

RCMP said the incident was reported more than a week later on Dec. 18 and an arrest was made that same day.

The officer's name will not be released to protect the identity of the victims, RCMP said in a news release.

The officer was from the Regina detachment and appeared before a justice of the peace. The officer was released and must abide by "numerous conditions."

They will appear in court in Regina on Jan. 3rd. In the meantime, the officer has been placed on administrative duties.