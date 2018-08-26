RCMP member charged, suspended after complaint investigation

A Stony Rapids RCMP member is facing multiple charges and a suspension after a complaint investigation.

Police say Stoney Rapids RCMP received an assault complaint relating to an incident at a Black Lake residence on Aug. 24.

After an investigation, the officer involved has been charged with assault, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance to commission an offence.

Police say the officer has less than two years of service with the RCMP.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 19 in Black Lake court.