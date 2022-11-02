RCMP issue alert about 2 suspects on loose after homicide in Melville, Sask.

RCMP issued an alert Wednesday saying they were looking for two suspects after a homicide in Melville, Sask.

The critical alert was issued at 10:35 a.m. CST. It said there had been a killing involving a gun in the city, located about 137 kilometres northeast of Regina.

The alert said police didn't know where the two suspects were or where they were heading. The vehicle police believe the suspects were using was found abandoned on Highway 10 near Duff, about 21 kilometres southwest of Melville, the alert said.

The Good Spirit School Division, which operates 28 schools in the region, said both Melville Comprehensive School and Grayson School in nearby Grayson, Sask., had implemented hold and secure protocols.

That means the schools' exterior doors are locked and monitored to only allow students to enter. Classes can continue as normal, but no one is allowed to leave the building without consulting the principal until the situation is resolved.

The division said it was also recommending that its other schools increase supervision and be extra diligent until further notice.

Melville's city manager said around 11 a.m. CST that the community was not in lockdown.

RCMP have advised people not to pick up hitchhikers, and to be cautious of people asking for a ride or suspicious people on their property.