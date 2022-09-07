RCMP releases list of 10 deceased, 4th day of searching for chief mass stabbing suspect

As RCMP continue to search 32-year-old Myles Sanderson, the suspect in a series of stabbings who has evaded police since Sunday, it has released a comprehensive list of the deceased victims involved in the stabbings.

Sanderson has been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and break and enter for his role in the stabbings that led to 10 dead and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree Nation area and in nearby village Weldon, Sask.

Those tallies don't include Sanderson or his brother, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson, who was also facing charges before he was found dead Monday.

Here is comprehensive list of deceased victims as provided by RCMP:

Thomas Burns, 23, of James Smith Cree Nation.

Carol Burns, 46, of James Smith Cree Nation.

Gregory Burns, 28, of James Smith Cree Nation.

Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, of James Smith Cree Nation.

Bonnie Burns, 48, of James Smith Cree Nation.

Earl Burns, 66, of James Smith Cree Nation.

Lana Head, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation.

Christian Head, 54, of James Smith Cree Nation.

Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation.

Wesley Petterson, 78, of Weldon.

RCMP said it will not be identifying or confirming relationships of the deceased identified.

It also said the identities or ages of the wounded would not be released, but confirmed one young teen was injured while the remaining were adults.

Groups and organizations continue to offer prayers and condolences to those affected by one of the largest mass murders in Saskatchewan history.

Queen Elizabeth is the most recent voice in a chorus of prayers and condolences being offered to people who are grieving in the wake of the recent mass killing.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from injuries, and grieving such horrific losses," she said.

"I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time."

On Tuesday, the Peace Tower in Ottawa flew the Canadian flag at half-mast until sunset, while all federal buildings in Saskatchewan are flying the Canadian flag at half-mast until further notice.

Premier Scott Moe's office has said flags at provincial government buildings will be lowered to half-mast for 10 days — one day for each victim of the killings.

Universities, school boards, municipal governments and other organizations in the province have said the same, lowering their flags to half-mast. Many have already made statements of condolence and prayer to the bereaved.

The Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert First Nation University campuses will hold a candlelight and prayer vigil Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CST.

"On behalf of students, faculty, staff, alumni, executive, and Elders of the First Nations University of Canada, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the victims of the senseless acts of violence in James Smith Cree Nation and the town of Weldon, and their families, friends, and communities," the University said in a statement.

"Collectively, we feel the shock, so together, we will mourn, pray, and heal."

A GoFundMe created by Rob Clarke, a former MP and RCMP member, has raised nearly $112,000 from more than 1,900 donations.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which represents 74 First Nation communities including James Smith Cree Nation, said the fundraising campaign will now close that its reached its $100,000 goal.

As of Wednesday morning, it remained open.

The leadership of James Smith Cree Nation is grateful to all the donors who have contributed funds to support its affected members," the organization said in a statement.

"Please help us spread the word that any other crowdfunding campaigns have not been

endorsed by James Smith Cree Nation nor [the James Smith Cree Nation Emergency Operations Centre]."