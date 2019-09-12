RCMP take man into custody after standoff in Martensville
RCMP say a man was taken into custody on Thursday morning after a standoff in Martensville.
Suspect allegedly threatened to harm himself, officers
Saskatchewan RCMP say a man has been taken into custody after a standoff in Martensville on Thursday morning.
The man barricaded himself into a home in the community, according to a news release. He was taken into custody just before 8 a.m. CST.
The man allegedly threatened to harm himself and officers.
Martensville is 17 kilometres north of Saskatoon.