RCMP take man into custody after standoff in Martensville
Saskatchewan

RCMP say a man was taken into custody on Thursday morning after a standoff in Martensville.

Suspect allegedly threatened to harm himself, officers

CBC News ·
A man who had barricaded himself in a Martensville home was taken into custody, RCMP announced on Thursday morning. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The man barricaded himself into a home in the community, according to a news release. He was taken into custody just before 8 a.m. CST.

The man allegedly threatened to harm himself and officers. 

Martensville is 17 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

