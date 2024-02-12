Sask. RCMP looking to identify 2 suspects in North Battleford homicide

Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit is asking for help identifying two young men who are suspects in the targeted shooting death of a man in North Battleford earlier this month.

Jordan Wright, 32, was found injured after a gun was fired during an "altercation" at a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford on Feb 2, RCMP said on Feb. 5.

EMS later pronounced him dead at the scene, according to RCMP, who say the death did not appear to be random.

"Investigation has determined two males entered the house armed with weapons and an altercation took place," RCMP said in the Feb. 5 news release. "The suspects then fled on foot."

On Monday, RCMP's major crimes unit released artist renderings of the two men suspected in the homicide.

Suspect 1 is believe to be in his late 20s with a medium build, and between 5'6" and 5'8" tall, according to a news release. He has acne on his face and wore a dark sweater on the day of Wright's death, RCMP said.

The second suspect is believed to be younger — in his late teens or early 20s — and taller, standing between 5'10" and 6'0" with a slim build and lifted shoulders, according to RCMP.

His clothing was also more distinct, police said: a thick gold chain around his neck, a red sweater with a graphic of American rapper Tupac Shakur, high-top Nike Air Jordan sneakers, one earring and a red flat-brim ball cap.

RCMP are asking anyone who may know these men or have any information about Wright's death is asked to contact their closest RCMP detachment. Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers also takes anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477.