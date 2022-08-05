RCMP says missing woman, 74, found dead in northeast Sask.

Searchers found the body of a missing 74-year-old woman who was last seen mushroom picking on Aug. 4 in northeast Saskatchewan.

Lois Chartrand was located dead in a forested area on Sunday, around one kilometre from where she was last seen, RCMP said in a news release. Chartrand's family has been notified.

Several agencies and volunteers were involved in the search for the 74-year-old, including RCMP's Smeaton Detachment, Alberta RCMP, Saskatoon Police Service, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers, Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association and Heli Recon.

Saskatchewan Weekend 13:51 74 year old Saskatchewan woman missing for 10 days On Thursday August 4th Lois Chartrand was mushroom picking near the community of Smeaton. It's something she's done for decades. In fact Lois and her husband Lorne Terry do this for a living. But that day Lois went missing in the bush. And she still hasn't been found. Host Shauna Powers speaks to her best friend Maureena Schreiner about the ongoing search.

Chartrand was an experienced mushroom picker who became separated from the person she was with, RCMP said in a news release on Aug. 5, one day after she was last seen.

Severe thunderstorms, wind and rain impacted the search for Chartrand the night of Aug. 4, but police managed to communicate with her via a radio she had at least until 6 a.m CST the next morning, according to RCMP.