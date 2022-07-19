RCMP lay assault charge after Poundmaker Cree Nation man attacked in Battleford, Sask.

Warning: The story contains a video that may be disturbing to viewers

RCMP have charged a man with one count of assault after a Poundmaker Cree Nation man was attacked Sunday in Battleford, Sask.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said 46-year-old Adam Lesmeister was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with assault. He is scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Aug. 22.

On Sunday, Colby Tootoosis, 40, was returning a trailer he had borrowed from his friends while his six-year-old daughter was sitting in his truck. Surveillance video from high-profile lawyer Eleanore Sunchild's home shows a man approach Tootoosis and punch him in the face. The man then pulls Tootoosis to the ground by his braid and knees him in the face.

The surveillance video shows the man repeatedly shouts, "where are my f---ing pants?"

Two other men were there but did not participate in the attack.

Watch the surveillance video of Tootoosis being attacked here:

Sask. man gets attacked as he unhooks trailer Duration 1:25 WARNING: This video may disturb some viewers. This surveillance video, taken in Battleford, Sask., and provided by Eleanore Sunchild, shows three men approaching another as he unhooks a trailer. One proceeds to punch him and pull him to the ground by his braid.

In a statement on social media Tuesday, Tootoosis said the man was "aggressively demanding where his stolen property was..including a phone, bag and pants, and stating that they have tracked the phone and pointed to the location."

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) said the attack was racially motivated and called on RCMP to lay charges.