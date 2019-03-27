Alberta, Sask. RCMP team up to stop fleeing suspects in speeding truck

Police say it took joint efforts to stop and arrest suspects fleeing from Alberta to Saskatchewan in a stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday, Alberta police planned an operation to stop the people that had been fleeing police in stolen vehicles in the Fishing Lake, Alta., area.

When police approached the stolen truck, the driver sped away.

Police used a spike belt to stop the truck, but despite losing two back tires, the driver kept fleeing and evading police.

RCMP Air Services kept surveillance on the truck, while Alberta RCMP told their Saskatchewan counterparts about the stolen vehicle.

Police said it soon became clear that the suspects were heading to Saskatchewan's border on Highway 641.

Onion Lake RCMP met the truck as the suspects crossed into Saskatchewan, and one person in the stolen truck started pointing at the police with what they believed to be a firearm.

Police from both provinces, along with Alberta RCMP police dog services, were able to contain the scene and arrest all six people in the truck without incident.