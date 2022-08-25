Sask. RCMP issue warrant for Nova Scotia man facing multiple gun charges

A Nova Scotia man already facing 13 gun charges in his home province is also accused of four offences in Saskatchewan, including two firearms-related counts, according to RCMP.

Jeremy Mitchell MacKenzie was charged on July 18 with assault, pointing a firearm, using a restricted weapon in a careless manner and mischief.

According to Saskatchewan RCMP, the charges stem from an incident last November in the rural municipality of Viscount. No further details were provided, aside from a note that RCMP did not get a report about that incident until March of this year.

RCMP also confirmed that a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for MacKenzie, though the Mounties said there is no evidence that he is in Saskatchewan. Crown prosecutors are reviewing the case and will decide if the warrant will be extended to other provinces.

In January, MacKenzie was arrested by RCMP in Nova Scotia in advance of a raid on a home in Pictou County. RCMP said officers turned up five restricted guns, including rifles and handguns, one unrestricted firearm, prohibited ammunition magazines, ammunition and body armour. MacKenzie was arraigned on 13 gun-related charges in June as a result of that raid, including three counts of careless use of a firearm and three of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

MacKenzie and another man are also charged with threatening Nova Scotia's chief medical officer after a series of anti-mask protests were held outside the CMO's home.

MacKenzie is the leader of an online group known as Diagolon, whose members have been tied to the convoy protest that shut down the border crossing at Coutts, Alberta earlier this year. David Hoffman, a professor at the University of New Brunswick and a nationally-recognized expert on far-right extremism and violence, has said Diagolon is an American-style militia movement with white supremacist beliefs.

A request for comment sent to an email believed to belong to MacKenzie has not been returned.