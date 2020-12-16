RCMP investigating serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 12 near Hepburn, Sask.

RCMP are investigating a serious crash on Highway 12 south of Hepburn, Sask.

Officers were on the scene of the crash at around 9:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday, according to a news release.

RCMP didn't say what time the crash happened or if there were any injuries, but said it involved multiple vehicles.

STARS Air Ambulance, local EMS and members from both the Hepburn and Waldheim fire departments were also called in.

The highway was closed in both directions as a result, but has since reopened, police say.

RCMP said more details about the crash should be available Wednesday.

Hepburn is about 45 kilometres north of Saskatoon.