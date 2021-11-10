Sask. RCMP requests independent investigation after woman dies in custody

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are requesting that the Moose Jaw Police Service conduct an independent external investigation after a woman in medical distress died while in police custody.

On Monday around 9 p.m. CST, Broadview RCMP received a report of a distraught person in the town of Kennedy, Sask., according to an RCMP news release.

A 36-year-old woman was taken into police care under the Mental Health Act and went into medical distress shortly after, police said.

The woman was transported to hospital and was declared dead on Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. CST. Police are not releasing her name.

The RCMP is asking police to investigate the "circumstances surrounding the in-custody death." The RCMP has requested that the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is also involved in the investigation.