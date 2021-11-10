Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

Sask. RCMP requests independent investigation after woman dies in custody

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are requesting that the Moose Jaw Police Service conduct an independent external investigation after a woman in medical distress died while in police custody.

36-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning

Yasmine Ghania · CBC News ·
Saskatchewan RCMP have requested an independent external investigation after a woman died in police custody. (CBC)

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are requesting that the Moose Jaw Police Service conduct an independent external investigation after a woman in medical distress died while in police custody.

On Monday around 9 p.m. CST, Broadview RCMP received a report of a distraught person in the town of Kennedy, Sask., according to an RCMP news release.

A 36-year-old woman was taken into police care under the Mental Health Act and went into medical distress shortly after, police said.

The woman was transported to hospital and was declared dead on Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. CST. Police are not releasing her name. 

The RCMP is asking police to investigate the "circumstances surrounding the in-custody death." The RCMP has requested that the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is also involved in the investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now