RCMP complete investigation of June crash that killed six people near Elrose, Sask.
RCMP have ruled out alcohol as a factor.
Former Humboldt Bronco and his family among victims
RCMP has ruled out alcohol as a factor in a crash that killed six people near Elrose, Sask., this past June.
Troy Gasper, 26, his wife Carissa, 28, and their three children — ages two, four and six — were in one of the two SUVs involved in a head-on collision on Friday afternoon. Gasper was a former member of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.
71-year-old Carolynne Gould of Swift Current also died in the crash.
The RCMP announced Tuesday it had completed its investigation.
"The investigation determined that a northbound SUV with a lone driver/occupant, crossed over into the southbound lane of [Highway] 4 and collided with a second SUV carrying five people," RCMP said.
With files from Olivia Stefanovich
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.