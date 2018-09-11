RCMP complete investigation of June crash that killed six people near Elrose, Sask.

RCMP has ruled out alcohol as a factor in a crash that killed six people near Elrose, Sask., this past June.

Troy Gasper, 26, his wife Carissa, 28, and their three children — ages two, four and six — were in one of the two SUVs involved in a head-on collision on Friday afternoon. Gasper was a former member of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

71-year-old Carolynne Gould of Swift Current also died in the crash.

The RCMP announced Tuesday it had completed its investigation.

"The investigation determined that a northbound SUV with a lone driver/occupant, crossed over into the southbound lane of [Highway] 4 and collided with a second SUV carrying five people," RCMP said.

