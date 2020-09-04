RCMP investigating suspicious death near St. Walburg, Sask

RCMP are investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead by the side of a road.

Police say on September 1, at approximately 11:40 a.m. CST, officers were called after the man's body was found along Range Road 3253, northwest of St. Walburg, Sask.

After the man was officially declared dead, officers asked the coroner and the North Battleford Forensic Identification Services and Major Crimes Unit North to assist with the scene.

Police have identified the man as 24-year-old Tyrell Shane Lee Littlewolfe from the Onion Lake Cree Nation. RCMP said his family was notified and a forensic autopsy took place in Saskatoon on September 3.

RCMP say the death is considered suspicious and they suspect foul play.

RCMP are asking anyone who was in contact with Littlewolfe between August 31 and September 1 to call RCMP at 306-710-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. They say any information is valuable in determining the circumstances of the man's death.