RCMP investigating suspicious death in La Ronge

Police in La Ronge are investigating after a man was found dead outside a home early Tuesday morning.

RCMP received a call saying shots had been fired at Bells Point around 4 a.m. CST.

When they arrived, officers found an injured man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

Three people have been arrested although no one has been charged.

RCMP said investigators were in the early stages of the investigation.

There will be an increased police presence at Bells Point as officers continue their work.

La Ronge is about 340 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

