RCMP investigating string of break-ins that includes church, food bank and funeral home

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating several break-ins that took place last month, including a break-in that occurred on Christmas day.

Police say three break-ins took place on the same day at a food bank, curling rink and funeral home in Wadena.

Burglars also broke into a church in the town of Moffat.

Indian Head RCMP say while they received the report of the Moffat break-in on Dec. 25, they believe the burglary occurred between the afternoon of Dec. 24 and evening of Dec. 25.

Police determined that a 16-metre-rug, a heating unit, candles, candle holders and bins were stolen from the church.

As well, several items in the church were damaged. In addition, police said, wiring in the building was cut out, including wiring to 240-volt heaters.

Wadena RCMP say the three break-ins being investigated occurred very late on Dec. 14 or early on Dec. 15.

Police said the thieves stole gift cards from the food bank, a sum of cash from the curling rink, and a small amount of change from the funeral home.

Police said they believe the three break-ins might be related but that can't be confirmed.

The three burglaries are a part of nine currently being investigated by Wadena RCMP in Wadena and surrounding communities.

Police say they are investigating break and enters at a business in Wadena and a senior centre in Foam Lake that both took place on Dec. 18, three residential break-ins between Dec. 27-28, and another break-in at a curling rink on Dec. 20.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information to contact Wadena RCMP at 306-338-6500 or Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200.