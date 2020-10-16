RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in RM of Shellbrook

RCMP are investigating after an adult man was found dead on Thursday afternoon in the RM of Shellbrook.

RCMP say the death is suspicious.

The Ahtahkakoop RCMP Detachment, Sask. RCMP Major Crimes Unit North and Sask. RCMP are investigating the circumstances around the man's death and who is responsible.

The RM of Shellbrook is about 44 kilometres west of Prince Albert, Sask.

RCMP say details are sparse at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ahtahkakoop RCMP at 306-747-2606 or to report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

People in the RM of Shellbrook are advised they will see an increased police presence in the area as officers investigate.